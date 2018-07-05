Dallas is the best city in the country for jobs, according to Forbes magazine.

Again.

Dallas – which, for Forbes' study, also includes Plano and Irving – took the top spot for the second year in a row in the financial magazine's annual rankings, which are driven mostly by job creation.

Forbes cited Dallas' consistency, growing jobs by 2.8 percent over the last year. The region's 19.6 percent job growth since 2012 and 25.6 percent job growth since 2006 also factored into the rankings.

Toyota's new North American headquarters in Plano and Jacobs Engineering, both of which have relocated from Southern California in recent years, gave the Dallas area a boost, according to Forbes. Dallas' population growth has also helped create jobs.

The Austin-Round Rock area was just behind Dallas at No. 2 in the rankings.

Austin's job total in 2017 was 1.07 million, nearly one million less than in Dallas, but Austin's bested Dallas in job growth percentage at 3.4.

Nashville, Tenn. was No. 3, followed by tech-heavy San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif., at No. 4.

Check out the full rankings here.

