DALLAS — 'Helpful Honda People' is offering free gas to veterans and members of the U.S Armed Forces.

Select gas stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will participate Thursday, Friday, and Monday for Memorial Day Weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Circle K at 3010 N Westmoreland Road in Dallas will give free gas.