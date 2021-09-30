'Where do they go from here': Residents seek answers after being displaced by Dallas apartment explosion

About 200 people who live at the complex were forced to leave their homes due to the damage and safety concerns.

DALLAS — The investigation into an explosion at an apartment complex in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas continued on Thursday.

Investigators remained at Highland Hill Apartments, sifting through debris and examining possible evidence into the blast that happened just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

About 200 people who live at the complex were forced to leave their homes due to the damage and safety concerns. The City of Dallas helped temporarily relocate those families to hotels in Downtown Dallas.

Audelia Camarillo and her husband are among the tenants who say they are struggling to help their children understand what happened to their home.

“We came back just to see what we can do, because we need to salvage things in our apartment, and we need to know what our next steps are. We can’t just sit here and wait like the management wants us to for an investigation to be concluded, because I still have to work,” Camarillo said as she looked at the rubble from the explosion.

The City of Dallas secured rooms in three hotels, according to councilman Tennell Atkins. His District 8 office is near the complex and he’s been visiting the site to try assessing residents’ needs. Local churches, community organizations, and other groups are also visiting, ready to offer up donations.

The Red Cross is working to help figure out the tenants’ individual needs.

“What goes through my mind right now is that this is a neighborhood in an underserved area, and you look at the quality of life. You look at these residents. Where do they go from here,” Atkins pondered.

Investigators from Atmos, Dallas Fire Rescue, and the Railroad Commission are continuing to investigate and determine what happened at the complex.