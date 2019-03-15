DALLAS — Mosques in North Texas are having extra security Friday morning in the wake of mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques where at least 49 people were killed.

As a precautionary measure, officers will have an extra security presence at local mosques, police departments confirmed in Fort Worth, Dallas and Plano.

The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Friday morning, saying there is a growing threat of bigotry, hate and violence that must be stopped.

Many of the faith leaders said they had little to no sleep last night, fielding phone calls from members of their congregations in faith communities. Some of them mentioned there is a growing feeling of fatigue in responding to this hatred. Omar Sulieman said the message being sent to young Muslim boys and girls across the world is one of the toughest messages to deal with.

The Dallas Police Department reassured the community that the public can depend on them to keep them safe.





