H-E-B is expanding its North Texas footprint with a 'futuristic' fulfillment center

The facility will be located near H-E-B's Plano location at 6001 Preston Road.

DALLAS — Texas grocer H-E-B is expanding its footprint in Collin County.

The company on Tuesday announced it is opening a "futuristic" e-commerce fulfillment center for curbside and home delivery orders.

The facility, which will open later this summer, will be the first of its kind for H-E-B in North Texas.

H-E-B officials said they plan to hire about 125 employees to work at the facility "to help service customers' online order needs."

H-E-B is planning to give a media tour of the facility on May 30. No opening date for the fulfillment center has been announced, though the company says it plans to open it this summer.

H-E-B opened a similar facility in Central Texas last year, posting jobs for the facility as positions that "will interact with some of the most innovative technologies in the company to help fill customer orders."

H-E-B made a splash in North Texas last year, with the opening of stores in Frisco and Plano. The San Antonio-based company has had stores in surrounding cities in North Texas, but last year was its first foray into more populous areas of the Metroplex.

H-E-B entered a North Texas grocery market that has long been dominated by four companies: Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Walmart. H-E-B's store count isn't approaching those grocers, but they're adding stores in Allen, Fort Worth, McKinney and Forney, to go along with the Plano and Frisco stores.