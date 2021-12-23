'There is still love and kindness' | More than 200 H-E-B shoppers get free groceries for Christmas

“To surprise someone and make them feel cared for at a time when people are also very in need, it really goes a long way."

HOUSTON, Texas — It was a huge surprise for H-E-B shoppers in the Heights Thursday.

One of Texas’ most popular grocery chains is wrapping up a week of surprising customers with free groceries!

The Aguilar family had everything from condiments to birthday cakes in their basket.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday tomorrow so we’re just doing some last-minute shopping," Felipe Aguilar said.

They checked it twice, but it was a gift at the end that was mighty nice.

“I would love to pay for your groceries today, how about that?" H-E-B Houston Senior Director of Public Affairs Lisa Helfman asked them.

“I didn’t expect it. I thought it was a nice surprise, especially for my little girl's birthday," Felipe said.

H-E-B elves have been spending Christmas week buying groceries for more than 200 families.

“To surprise someone and make them feel cared for at a time when people are also very in need, it really goes a long way," Helfman said.

It's been a hard year for a lot of customers.

“Dad has passed on. He died in May. So you know, it’s our first year without dad," Curtis Sanders said.

For Curtis Sanders, having his basket paid for was extra special.

“There is still love and kindness that’s being passed around," Sanders said.

Time after time, the kindness they were shown never got old.

“We’re supposed to do things like this! Pass it on!” customer Carol Smith said.