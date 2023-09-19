Three more North Texas cities are getting an H-E-B, and the company's Allen location is opening soon

While the Allen store will be the latest H-E-B location to open in North Texas, the South Texas-based grocer already has plans for three more sites.

ALLEN, Texas — H-E-B has announced three new planned locations in North Texas, and the grocer has also finalized an opening date for the new store in Allen.

The Allen store will open at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4, with curbside pickup order scheduling opening at 1 a.m. on Oct. 2.

While the Allen store will be the latest H-E-B location to open in North Texas, the South Texas-based grocer already has plans for three more sites in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall, the company announced Tuesday.

Those three stores aren't expected to open until 2025, but their locations are already set:

Melissa: Northeast corner of U.S. 75 and Texas 121

Northeast corner of U.S. 75 and Texas 121 Prosper: Southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

Southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway Rockwall: Southwest corner of John King Boulevard and Interstate 30

H-E-B officials said they plan to release more information about the new store locations in early 2024.

The grocer has expanded its presence into North Texas over the last couple years, opening stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney, with the Allen store opening soon. H-E-B also has announced plans for new stores in Mansfield and North Fort Worth.

H-E-B has long had stores in surrounding communities of North Texas, but it wasn't until recently that the popular grocer has expanded into Dallas-Fort Worth's most populous counties. Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart still dominate the grocery market in North Texas, in terms of store count.