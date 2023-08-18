Another North Texas city warns residents of water restrictions amid summer heat

The city of Heath purchases its allotted water from the city of Rockwall. After high usage, Heath officials are warning residents about potential capacity issues.

HEATH, Texas — The city of Heath is warning its residents that water usage has exceeded the Stage 3 water restrictions threshold and is pushing the limits on the daily supply.

Heath purchases its water from the city of Rockwall and has a daily limit of 6 million gallons per day. Over the past seven days, Heath residents have used 5.9 million days per day twice (Monday and Wednesday) and nearly eclipsed the city's Stage 3 restrictions threshold of 5.7 million gallons on Thursday (5.63 million gallons).

WFAA reported on a similar situation with McLendon-Chisholm, a smaller but growing town nearby in Rockwall County, which also gets its water supply from the city of Rockwall. McLendon-Chisholm has a daily limit of 2.1 million gallons per day and its water company has enacted Stage 5 water restrictions since our story aired.

Both Heath and McLendon-Chisholm requested more water allotment from Rockwall, but more than the agreed-upon amount would impact Rockwall's customers and impair their supply. Heath officials said their pumping capacity is nearly twice the amount they are allotted.

Heath was put under a Stage 2 water restriction on Aug. 5 after exceeding 90% of the daily water supply limit of 6 million gallons for two days in a seven-day period (5.4 million gallons). Heath's Stage 2 water restrictions allow watering with an irrigation system once per week on your designated day. No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In the notice on Friday, Heath officials said they would "closely monitor water usage over the weekend and on Monday to see if consumption is reduced." If not, then it is anticipated that Stage 3 restrictions will be initiated on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Under Heath's Stage 3 water restrictions, watering with an irrigation system is limited to once every other week on your scheduled day and weekend watering is prohibited.

For more information, visit the city of Heath website here.

