DALLAS — The former Dallas police officer charged with the shooting and killing of a 26-year-old man in his own apartment is set for another court hearing Monday morning.



Amber Guyger was indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge in the shooting death of Botham Jean.



An evidentiary hearing is scheduled, so potentially there could be some evidence and testimony presented. One of the subpoenas in the hearing requested for a Dallas police lieutenant to bring Guyger's time card from the pay period six months ago when Guyger, having just completed her shift for the Dallas Police Department, walked into the wrong apartment and shot Botham Jean. Guyger had worked 12 hours that day.

RELATED: The Botham Jean shooting: The timeline

In September, Guyger entered Jean’s apartment – one floor directly above her own – at the South Side Flats apartment complex after a long shift. She claims to have mistaken Jean for an intruder in her apartment and shot him twice. Guyger was arrested nearly 72 hours after the shooting.

Guyger's last court date took place in January. She didn't appear before the judge, but she was present at the Courts Building with her attorney.

Guyger has been fired by Dallas PD.

RELATED: Harding University creates scholarship in memory of Botham Jean

RELATED: Woman who captured aftermath of Botham Jean shooting says she was fired, sent death threats

RELATED: 'It's a tragic mistake': Attorneys for fired cop Amber Guyer respond to indictment





