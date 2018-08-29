As more witnesses were called in the punishment phase of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver’s murder trial, emotions remained high in the courtroom.

A jury convicted Oliver for the April 2017 murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Among those watching testimony is Edwards’ mother Shaunkeyia Stephens. She said the past year has been rough.

"He was a good boy,” Stephens said, “He was my baby. God blessed me with Jordan.”

During a break in the trial, Stephens described the past year as being one with a rollercoaster of emotions.

"I miss my baby,” Stephens said.

The 36-year-old mother of six said her life has been filled with tremendous pain since the murder of her son.

"It just takes my breath away,” Stephens said. “My baby was taken from me. He didn’t deserve what he got. He wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Though Jordan lived with his father and step-mother, Stephens says she was an active and intricate part of the teen’s life. “Jo-Jo,” as she affectionately called Jordan, loved spending time with his siblings. Stephens said watching Oliver, the man who murdered her son, take the stand during trial was tough.

"He walks around in the court, just like he’s not even the one on trial," Stephens said. "Like, he’s just one of the people visiting the court, listening in. You just get a stoic, 'I don’t care,' feeling from him. It doesn’t matter.”

Stephens said what does matter is her son's life. She added a tattoo of Jordan’s face on her arms after he was killed.

"His eyes, they are always on me,” Stephens said through tears.

Edwards was an innocent and unarmed teen leaving a party when he was shot in the head by Oliver. The grieving mother said the murder conviction Roy Oliver must face for killing her son does bring some peace, but it’s tough.

“He’s supposed to be here,” Stephens said. “It’s just so wrong.”

Stephens believes Jordan’s story and this trial will send a strong message across the country.

"Jordan is going to be the face of change,” Stephens said. “The change we need, and the change that all of the mothers who’ve lost their black sons. We’ve finally got the ‘yes’ and the ‘he’s guilty’ that we’ve been waiting for.”

Stephens and her attorney filed a civil lawsuit against Oliver and the Balch Springs Police Department. Stephens said she is fighting to stop police departments from allowing rogue officers on their forces.

© 2018 WFAA