Hawaiian Falls in North Texas hosting 'Champions Day' for people with special needs

To be sensitive to the needs of the individuals with special needs, the waterparks will turn down the music and add more staff to help families.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Two Hawaiian Falls locations in the North Texas area are both planning to put on a unique event for many families this week.

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield (490 Heritage Pkwy.) and Hawaiian Falls Roanoke (290 Byron Nelson Blvd.) will be hosting individuals with special needs and their family members on Tuesday for what the waterpark is calling "Champions Day."

Champions and their family members will be able to have exclusive access before the waterparks open to the public.

Special needs individuals and families can enter the park at 9 a.m. and will have exclusive access until 10 a.m. when season pass holders enter. The gates open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Champions and their families are welcome to stay all day at no additional charge as well, the waterpark said.

Champions get free admission while family members can get $10 discounted tickets (must be purchased at the front gate) for up to four family members.