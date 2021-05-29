Have you seen him? 5-year-old boy reported missing in southwest Houston

Samuel Olson, 5, was last seen leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive heading in an unknown direction.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen in southwest Houston Thursday.

Samuel Olson, 5, was last seen leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red Kool-Aid man on front, jean shorts and white "Buzz Light Year" tennis shoes.

Samuel is 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and golden brown hair.