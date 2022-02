Hanna Banks was last seen early Friday in an area near Avenue A and Mulberry Street, near the University of North Texas campus, police said.

DENTON, Texas — A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in Denton early Friday morning has been found safe, police said.

Denton police and firefighters were searching the area Friday morning. Police said helicopter and drone assistance had been requested in the search, but police later said Banks was found safe.