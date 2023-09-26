Haltom City police searching for two missing middle schoolers

Police say they believe the two, Gisell Cruz and Giovanni (Gio) Henriquez, may be together somewhere but it hasn't been confirmed.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police are asking for the public's help in finding two middle schoolers who left their homes Monday morning and went missing.

Police say they believe the two, Gisell Cruz and Giovanni (Gio) Henriquez, may be together somewhere but it hasn't been confirmed.

Gizell was last seen wearing white shorts and a white crop-top-style shirt, police say, and Gio was seen wearing a white T-shirt and distressed blue denim jeans.

Police are asking anyone with info about the whereabouts of these two to email Detective Morales at vmorales@haltomcitytx.com.