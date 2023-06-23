Police: Haltom City chase involving several juvenile suspects in 2 cars ends in crash, multiple injuries

Both cars eclipsed 100 miles per hour and were seemingly working together to get away from the officers, police said.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Multiple people have been transported to the hospital after a police chase involving two speeding vehicles ended in crashes, according to the Haltom City Police Department.

On Friday, June 23, around 4:40 a.m., a Haltom City patrol officer spotted a Kia Soul and Kia Optima traveling east in the 5400 block of East Belknap at over 70 miles per hour.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on both vehicles, but the two drivers didn't stop.

Both vehicles continued east onto Baker Boulevard going more than 100 miles per hour and were seemingly working together to get away from the officers, police said.

Both vehicles then crossed over the 820 bridge onto State Highway 10 and crashed into the concrete construction barriers. Two suspects from the Kia Soul ran away but were arrested by officers.

Both occupants in the Kia Optima sustained significant injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police said the chase included several juveniles and at least one adult. Initial information indicates that both vehicles were possibly stolen, according to Haltom PD.

Police said the identity of the any adults who were arrested will be released once they have been arraigned. The identities of the juveniles will not be released by police.

If you have information related to this incident, Haltom PD ask you contact the department at 817-222-7000.