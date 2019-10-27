Halloween is this week, and your little ghouls and goblins are probably keeping a close eye on the forecast.



Will Mother Nature bring us another trick like last year? If you remember, last Halloween was soggy. We saw more than 1 inch of rain on October 31st. While there is another chance of rain in the forecast this Halloween, we expect it to be dry in the evening for trick-or-treating. That's great news!



If there is one spooky element to this year's forecast, it'll be how chilly it will be. Temperatures will fall into the 40s in the evening and winds will gust as high as 15 mph out of the north. This means wind chill values could drop into the 30s.

Speaking of cold — by Friday morning, many in North Texas could see their first freeze. We expect temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s for the first morning of November.



Hope you're wearing a costume to keep you warm this year!

