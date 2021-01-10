From hair loss to hair growth, North Texas experts offer tips on National Hair Day

National Hair Day is a day to express your love for all things hair, but experts are going a step further providing much-needed tips to achieve healthy hair growth.

DALLAS — National Hair Day is a day to express your love for all things hair, but North Texas experts are taking it a step further providing much-needed tips to achieve healthy hair growth and hair acceptance.

Hair Loss

Hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Sam Lam of the Lam Institute for Hair Restoration answers our questions about hair loss.

Black Hair Experience

Promoting self love and the beauty of Black hair, the Black Hair Experience is a new pop-up art exhibit opening on October 2 in Dallas.

The interactive pop-up installation that will last for three months before traveling to Austin, Texas for three months and Houston, Texas for three months. Founded by Visual Artist, Alisha Brooks, and World-Renowned Photographer, Elizabeth Austin-Davis, The Black Hair Experience fuses the aesthetic of an art exhibit with the engagement of photo-worthy activations, all inspired by the beauty, stories, and culture of Black hair.

The Black Hair Experience is located at 1500 North Collins Street, Arlington, TX, 76011.

At-Home Hair Care and Styling Tips

If you're someone who chooses not to or is unable to visit a salon, Cratina Webb who has been instrumental in curating one of the largest hair shows (International Beauty and Wellness Expo) in the country says at-home hair care is possible with a few expert tips.

Tips for Coloring Your Hair