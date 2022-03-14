Hail pours onto parts of North Texas during severe storms Monday

If you're in Rockwall, it may have looked like it snowed

ROCKWALL, Texas — If you're in Rockwall, it may have looked like it snowed.

Large amounts of hail poured onto parts of North Texas Monday evening during a round of severe storms.

The city of Rockwall appeared to see some of the most in the area, with piles of hailstones reported through the area. City officials told WFAA there were no reports of major damage as of 7:15 p.m.

From Princeton in Collin County to Ennis in Ellis County, viewers captured photos of what they experienced on Monday.