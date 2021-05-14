Hackers might be using your identity to file bogus unemployment claims with the state, and it's a big problem

The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out about $577 million to suspicious unemployment claims made between March 2019 and March 2020.

DALLAS, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission and multiple law enforcement agencies statewide are asking Texans to stay vigilant as identity theft cases grow in connection to rising fraudulent unemployment claims.

Those claims, per the TWC, are being filed with personal information likely grabbed from recent data breaches.

"The increase in suspicious claims is solely due to identity theft," Cisco Gamez of the Texas Workforce Commission said.

After COVID-19 arrived in Texas, it left many folks high and dry financially.

Since March 2020, 4.8 million unemployment claims have been filed with the TWC per an investigation done by KVUE-TV in Austin.

Of those, officials with the agency said 373,000 are suspected to be fraudulent.

In all, $44.7 billion has been paid out to Texans, and of that, $577 million is believed to be tied to suspicious claims.

The Texas Workforce Commission is now strengthening how it validates a person's identity when a claim is filed.

However, other agencies are making a point to raise awareness.

This week the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office chimed in.

"Many people learn they are victims when they receive paperwork about a claim they didn't file, or when their employer notifies them about a claim," Tarrant County officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.

People are advised to document everything if they become victims of identity theft and notify the police immediately.

"You have to be proactive,” said Lloyd Whelchel, an assistant criminal district attorney and chief of the White Collar Crimes team. "You need to establish that this was not you clearly."

In the release, the Tarrant County District Attorney said the number of fraudulent cases is believed to be higher -- estimating to be around 611,000 as of this week.

Victims are popping up left and right on social media, claiming that they're playing catch up to identity theft by changing passwords, notifying the TWC of the fraud, and also notifying credit reporting agencies.

Officer Brad Uptmore of the Southlake Department of Public Safety said he and a few officers were flagged by their HR department when fraudulent unemployment claims connected to them were filed.

"It was totally out of the blue," Uptmore said. "It said that I was permanently laid off."

"It was a little bit of a pain, but I'd rather spend the few hours for my family to take care of this so that nothing further comes from it."

Per Southlake DPS, 43 ID theft cases have been filed since August related to unemployment claims.

According to the Colleyville Police Department, 22 city employees recently became ID theft victims where unemployment benefits were fraudulently filed on their behalf.

Take these steps if your identity has been stolen.