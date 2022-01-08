H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release.
The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
H-E-B says the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies and Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream which contains wheat as an ingredient.
All affected products have been removed from store shelves and no illnesses have been reported, according to the release.