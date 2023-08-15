SAPD said the girl's father, 35-year-old Pete Robles, has been arrested on charges of Child Endangerment.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are investigating after they say a teacher at a west-side school found a handgun in the backpack of a 3-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

Child Protective Services was notified about the discovery, according to officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). It happened at a Pre-K 4 SA center along the 1200 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

The girl was apparently "not aware" the firearm was in her backpack, SAPD said. The teacher notified an off-duty SAPD officer working at the school when she found it around 8:30 a.m.

SAPD released a statement Monday night that they arrested the girl's father.

"The child's father, 35-year-old Pete Robles, has been arrested on charges of Child Endangerment which is a felony offense," police said. "The young child has been placed under protective custody with Child Protective Services. The ongoing investigation remains active, with the possibility of additional arrests and charges."



"This incident underscores the important collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel," said Chief William McManus. "Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students. To provide further assurance, SAPD will maintain an increased uniformed presence at the school for the foreseeable future."

