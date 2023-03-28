Gun confiscated, student arrested at Fort Worth middle school, officials say

The arrest happened at William Monnig Middle School on Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A gun was confiscated at a middle school in Fort Worth on Tuesday, and one student has been arrested, officials said.

Fort Worth ISD officials said the incident happened at William Monnig Middle School and that the campus was placed on "secure status due to reports of a possible threat."

According to the district, a safety resource officer responded, which led to a gun being confiscated. It's unclear if the gun was loaded.

A student was also arrested, the district said, but further details were not immediately released. There were no injuries reported.