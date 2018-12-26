More than three months ago, WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre announced a temporary break from the anchor desk.

Now, we're happy to announce, she'll be back in the new year—Jan. 2 to be exact.

On Sept. 7, Izzy went live on Facebook to share some good news, she and her husband were adopting. But while out on her two-month leave, life gave her a not-so-pleasant surprise and she underwent a hysterectomy that delayed her return.

But the good news is the face of Wednesday's Child—Izzy took over for Gloria Campos in 2014—did successfully adopt a foster child through Child Protective Services, adding a sibling to her boy-girl twins family.

Hi Debby. I was just telling my friend @janetstjames that I’m feeling much better! Excited to be headed back to work Jan 2nd, the day of my 11th Anniversary at @wfaa ! Woo hoo https://t.co/SS4Yrz8M73 — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) December 12, 2018

“Children know where they belong,” Izaguirre told the Star-Telegram. “And this child belongs with us.”

So, welcome back soon, Izzy! We missed you and can't wait for your return on what will be your 11th anniversary with WFAA.

