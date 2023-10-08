Group petitions to restore Como Motel in Richardson, fears demolition

"It's the first motel in Richardson and the last motel. You just have to clean it up and give it new life," Sherritt said.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A group of residents is fighting to preserve a piece of history in Richardson. The Como Motel off US Highway 75 is an iconic roadside motel built in 1956 that could be demolished. The motel was once a fixture off the once two-lane highway.

"This is one of a kind. It's cool, it's vintage, and it still has a place and a purpose," said Lindsey Sherritt, who is with the Save The Como group.

Sherritt told WFAA she fell in love with the mid-century modern motel the moment she set eyes on it more than 16 years ago. She said she had to do something after hearing that the the property and the motel was being threatened.

"I've been hearing rumbles for the last year and a half," said Reid Robinson, who is also with the Save The Como group and the owner of Beyond the Bar, a non-alcoholic bottle shop -- which even has a soda named after the Como.

"Preservation and heritage are economic drivers for a city," said Robinson.

Save the Como has even started a petition with more than 4,200 signatures.

A description of the petition reads, "We urge a reconsideration of the plans for demolishing the Como Motel and instead support exploring options for preserving this important landmark. This could include innovatively renovating the property or designating it a historical landmark."

Sherritt still remembers the day a church bought her great grandmother's home and built a parking lot. She'd hate to see that.

"It's the first motel in Richardson and the last motel. You just have to clean it up and give it new life," Sherritt said.

The Como has its share of notoriety; both good and bad. Captain Sully Sullenberger once stayed there as a boy. Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore had their infamous affair at the motel. But Sherritt and Robinson want people to see beyond those headlines and see what could be missing if no one takes action.

WFAA did a search for the deed record for the property for any hints about a possible new owner. Those records have to be filed with the county and there have been no recent updates to the CAD. It is unclear whether the motel will truly be demolished.

However, WFAA did reach out to the agent for the seller. The agent said they don't understand the recent interest in the hotel. The agent told WFAA only one-third of the rooms are operational and the building is in significant disrepair. The only statement the agent wanted to make was, "It is under contract. And we're moving forward."

Sherritt did manage to save an old chair she found in the dumpster at the motel. She has since cleaned, sanded and reupholstered the chair and put it in a bedroom of her Richardson home.

She does not know what will come of her efforts to save the motel.