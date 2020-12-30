Ground stops in effect for DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field

The Fort Worth Air Traffic Control Center was closed for a cleaning from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Updated at 5:05 p.m. with information from DFW Airport.

Ground stops were in effect Wednesday afternoon at both Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, airport officials said.

The Fort Worth Air Traffic Control Center was closed for a cleaning from 3 to 5:30 p.m. That center handles high altitude air traffic in the D-FW area and other nearby states.

At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at the center, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

DFW Airport said that the FAA closed airspace due to required sanitization cleaning at an offsite facility responsible for controlling airspace in the area.

WFAA was not able to confirm whether that COVID-19 case is related to the ground stop. There is rain moving through the North Texas area.

Southwest Airlines confirmed that they were experiencing flight disruptions to and from Love Field due to the temporary closure of the regional air traffic control center.

American Airlines also said they were experiencing flight delays and diversions due to the ground stop.

The halt on departures is not related to anything that happened at Dallas Love Field, said spokesperson Chris Perry. Love Field officials believe that operations will resume in one to two hours, Perry said.