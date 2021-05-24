'They found him': Grieving mom says arrest of son's accused killer brings some relief

Dallas man who police say was on the run for more than one month is now in jail facing murder charges. The victim's mother calls the arrest one step toward justice.

DALLAS — A man accused in the shooting death of a North Dallas resident is in jail facing murder charges.

Dallas police announced Demontray Lavell Tavonne Handy is in jail in connection with the April 11, 2021 killing of RaQuon Travis.

”He was just a little friendly heart. He was just a big old bear. He was a big old baby,” said Tamesha Oats as she remembers her son.

”He was my special, special, special child. I was told I couldn’t have any, and he was just my baby. My only boy.”

Oats’ 20-year-old son was shot and killed at his home on Audelia Road in Dallas. Detectives named Handy as an armed and dangerous suspect after the homicide. Handy was on the run for several weeks.

“It’s just too much senseless that’s going on. It’s too much,” Oats said.

The grieving mother described the days knowing her son’s accused killer was roaming the streets as agonizing and stressful.

Loved ones are remembering Travis as an avid basketball player who stood 6’5”. He was a North Garland High School graduate and student at Jarvis Christian College.

Oats said she was pleading with everyone possible to help police track down the suspected gunman.

“I just want him to know that he was very loved. That’s all I can say. That he was very loved. He took something from so many people,” Oats explained.

Late Monday morning, Oats and her family received word the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Handy. He is now in the Dallas County Jail.

“They found him! They found him! They got him,” Oats screamed as she shared the update on social media.

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for RaQuon Travis’ family and friends, since his tragic death.

“It’s just a lot happening in this world. And if we don’t wake up, man, if we don’t wake up...,” Oats said.