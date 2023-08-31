Grieving family shares statement after murder-suicide leaves four dead

On Thursday night in Plano family, friends and members of the Kurdish community offered condolences to the grieving Sherwani family.

ALLEN, Texas — The Sherwani family held a special gathering for the community Thursday night in Plano days after four family members were found dead.

The gathering was an intimate, prayerful environment, for family and friends to share condolences. The family invited WFAA into the room while members of the Kurdish and other Muslim communities stopped by to offer condolences to the grieving family.

The family and community is in a state of shock. The Sherwani parents and their two young children were found dead in the home early this week.

Allen police did confirm to WFAA it was a murder-suicide. Police and the family say the drowning of the family's 4-year-old several weeks ago played a role in this tragedy.

The community held a funeral Tuesday, and on Wednesday, mental health professionals met with the community for healing and education.

WFAA received a statement from the family Thursday night. The family asked that we share the full message:

"With the heaviest hearts, we share the profoundly sorrowful news of the passing of our beloved Farman Sherwani, alongside his dear wife Layla Sherwani, and their precious children, Shaheen and Mateen Sherwani. The weight of losing someone dear is an indescribable burden, one that tests the bounds of our strength.

Our brother, Farman, was a beacon of love and warmth, embraced by all who had the privilege to know him. His serene presence, humility, and unrelenting work ethic left an enduring imprint on the hearts of those he touched. The unimaginable pain he bore from the loss of his beloved daughter is a weight that none should bear alone.

In these trying times, we cling to the cherished memories that mirror his extraordinary and gentle spirit, and the profound influence he wielded over the lives he encountered. He was incredibly talented, respected and admired by all that knew him, all while maintaining his innate humility and genuine concern for others. His love for Layla and their children stood as a testament to the purest form of love, an inspiration to us all.

His legacy remains etched in our hearts as the exemplar father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend that he was. As time moves on, his name will continue to be spoken, and his stories will be recounted to future generations, ensuring his memory remains alive.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have offered your unwavering support and condolences. We humbly request that you continue to keep Farman and his beloved family in your prayers, during this immensely difficult journey of grief. Additionally, we ask that you please keep the Sherwani family in your prayers, as we navigate the vast emptiness that Farman and his family’s departure has left within our souls.

May the eternal truth echo in our hearts: 'Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un' – 'To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return'."