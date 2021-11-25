Gov. Abbott and his family volunteer with Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his family along with Meals on Wheels Central Texas (MOWCTX) volunteers handed out meals on Thanksgiving morning.
The governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia and his daughter Audrey, along with others, this morning and delivered about 350 meals to seniors in the Austin area.
Abbott said volunteering on Thanksgiving is a family tradition.
"We want to give back.. one of the best ways we can give back is visit seniors who cannot get out and provide them with meals on wheels," he said.
Meals on Wheels Central Texas announced earlier this month that it will go back to delivering meals on a daily basis in January after more than a year of bi-weekly deliveries. MOWCTX first began bi-weekly deliveries in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the switch back to normal operations, the organization is in need of 500 more volunteers to join the team and help deliver meals to seniors in the Austin area. MOWCTX is looking for weekly route drivers, substitute drivers, meal managers and volunteers who can deliver meals via bike.
To find out more about volunteer opportunities, visit the organization's website.
