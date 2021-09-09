Grayson County sheriff's investigator dies after collapsing while making arrest, officials say

Dusty Wainscott, 38, had been with law enforcement in Grayson County for 16 years.

SHERMAN, Texas — An investigator with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office died Wednesday evening after he collapsed while making an arrest, officials said.

The department said Thursday that Dusty Wainscott, 38, and other colleagues were conducting a traffic stop in Sherman around 7 p.m. when two suspects ran from the vehicle.

The suspects were eventually caught, but shortly after their arrests, Wainscott collapsed, according to officials.

The 38-year-old received medical care at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

Wainscott served in law enforcement in Grayson County for 16 years, including with the Van Alstyne and Pottsboro police departments, according to the sheriff's office.

"During his service to the citizens of Grayson County, he served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, hostage negotiator, criminal investigator and intelligence investigator," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"He served this county with integrity and pride. His passing will leave a tremendous void in our agency and our country," the department added.