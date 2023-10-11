Man found dead after drowning in Grapevine Lake, officials say

Police said a man in his 50s was at the lake with loved ones on July 14 when he dove into the water and never returned to the boat.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Dive & Rescue Team under Grapevine's Fire Department (GFD) has recovered the body of a man who reportedly drowned in Grapevine Lake on Friday.

According to a city official, the fire department responded to a lake rescue call at about 4:30 p.m. on July 14.

The Flower Mound Fire Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden joined GFD in conducting sonar searches until just after sunset on Friday.

The missing man was said to be in his 50s. Officials say he was at the lake with friends and family when he dove into the water and did not return to the boat.

The man's body was reported to be found shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

No other information is available at this time.

