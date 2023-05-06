Man dies after drowning in Grapevine Lake, officials say

An officials bystanders located the victim, who was brought to shore before firefighters started giving life-support measures.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A North Texas man died of an accidental drowning over the weekend, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

On Saturday around noon, the Flower Mound Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to the east side of Grapevine Lake near Village Oaks Mobile Home Community and Shady Point Acres.

Officials tell WFAA that they found a 27-year-old man that went underwater and did not resurface. Grapevine's dive team, game wardens and army corps of engineer park rangers were also requested.

Bystanders located the victim, who was brought to shore before firefighters started giving life-support measures, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

The fire department transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 1 p.m.