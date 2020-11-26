Susan Rios won $1 million after buying a California lottery scratchcard at a Stockton market.

STOCKTON, Calif. — While on a trip to visit her grandchildren, a grandmother was in for a surprise when she stopped at a Stockton convenience store.

Susan Rios bought a Win Big Scratchers ticket while stopping at the Fast & Easy Mart on Lower Sacramento Road, and won $1 million once she scratched off her winning ticket.

Rios not believing that she actually won a million bucks, showed her eldest granddaughter to make sure her eyes weren't playing tricks on her.

"Do you know how much a million dollars is? It's a lot!" Rios was quoted as telling her granddaughter in a news release.

