Grandma wins $1 million from lottery scratchcard at Calif. convenience store

Susan Rios won $1 million after buying a California lottery scratchcard at a Stockton market.

STOCKTON, Calif. — While on a trip to visit her grandchildren, a grandmother was in for a surprise when she stopped at a Stockton convenience store. 

Susan Rios bought a Win Big Scratchers ticket while stopping at the Fast & Easy Mart on Lower Sacramento Road, and won $1 million once she scratched off her winning ticket.   

Rios not believing that she actually won a million bucks, showed her eldest granddaughter to make sure her eyes weren't playing tricks on her. 

"Do you know how much a million dollars is? It's a lot!" Rios was quoted as telling her granddaughter in a news release. 

