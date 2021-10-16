Grand Prairie officers shoot man who allegedly rammed vehicles after PGBT police chase

Terry Darnell, 58, was shot in the wrist and was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police shot a man who was allegedly ramming their vehicles after officers tried to pull him over on the President George Bush Turnpike on Saturday morning, officials said.

The man, Terry Darnell, 58, was shot in the wrist and was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to a police news release.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes of the turnpike while police investigated. Police were clearing the roadway to re-open the highway at 2 p.m.

The incident began about 9 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on the Northbound 161 service road near Arkansas Lane.

Officers found the driver in a Dodge Ram pickup truck and tried to pull him over, police said.

The driver kept going, heading north at a slow speed on the President George Bush Turnpike before exiting at West Marshal Drive. At one point, the driver stopped and then accelerated, ramming multiple police cars, including two that were occupied by offers, police said.

The suspect, Darnell, then drove one officer and her vehicle through a fence, according to a news release. Other officers at the scene fired their weapons at the man, striking him in the wrist, police said.

Police then negotiated for several minutes with Darnell before he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Darnell was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but no other officers were injured, police said.