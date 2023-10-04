Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Grand Prairie house fire, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Fire officials in Grand Prairie are looking into a house fire that led to a woman's death early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the fire at 5:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of El Paso Street.
When they arrived, they say firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a window. They were also notified of a possible victim trapped inside the home.
Crews did a primary search inside and were able to find one woman. Officials say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
No other information is available at this time.
