Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Grand Prairie house fire, officials say

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Fire officials in Grand Prairie are looking into a house fire that led to a woman's death early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 5:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of El Paso Street.

When they arrived, they say firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a window. They were also notified of a possible victim trapped inside the home.

Crews did a primary search inside and were able to find one woman. Officials say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time.

