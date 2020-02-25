GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — In October, a nonprofit was started at Grand Prairie Police Department. GPPD Success Closet is a way to provide business and professional attire to people in need within the city.

Over the last few months, two high school interns named Litzy Torres and Taylor Gautney came on board. They started spreading the word on social media and holding presentations at local schools. They've helped rally thousands of donations to the closet.

Both men's and women's clothing fill a room at the Grand Prairie jail.

"People are very generous," said Taylor, a senior at Young Women's Leadership Academy. "You don't realize how much those extra clothes in your closet can benefit somebody else."

They say they get large bags of donations at a time, and are ready to create outfits and donate them to people.

Even after graduation, they want to keep volunteering at GPPD Success Closet.

"We really love helping the community and giving back and this is a great opportunity," Litzy said.

GPPD Success Closet serves Grand Prairie residents. Specifically, it is targeting young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, Grand Prairie High school students, or victims of domestic violence.

After a person applies and is accepted into the program, they get to work with a personal brand expert named Myaann Payne, who has partnered with the nonprofit. The clients will get one to two outfits initially. And if the closet doesn't have clothes that fit the client's needs, money raised from fundraising can be used to help them buy clothes.

"Even the smallest things actually make the biggest impact in someone's life," said Litzy. She realizes that something as simple as clothing donation can help someone else succeed.

Applications are available online at the program's website or by calling 972-237-8960.

