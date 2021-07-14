Officer shoots man who rammed police motorcycle in Grand Prairie, officials say

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Grand Prairie officials.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man was shot and injured by police in Grand Prairie on Wednesday after he allegedly fled a traffic stop.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Springdale Circle, Grand Prairie police said.

Around 3 p.m., police said a Grand Prairie motorcycle officer tried to stop a Nissan sedan that was speeding when the driver kept going.

The driver threw something from his window during the pursuit and entered a cul-de-sac, according to officials.

When officers tried to stop the driver in the cul-de-sac, the driver made a U-turn and drove into the officer's motorcycle, according to police.

The officer dismounted his motorcycle just before the collision and fired a single round into the Nissan's windshield. Police said he "feared for his life."

The driver was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury, officials said.

Meanwhile, the officer has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team and the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards.