Grand Prairie police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

Updated at 9:50 a.m. with additional information from officials.
Grand Prairie police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Donald Whitlow was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday walking down the 2200 block of Vega Street, officials said.
Officials believe he is wearing a grey and white striped long-sleeve button-down shirt with blue jeans.
Whitlow is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.
He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believe he could be in danger.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790 immediately.