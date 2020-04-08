Grand Prairie police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Updated at 9:50 a.m. with additional information from officials.

Grand Prairie police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Donald Whitlow was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday walking down the 2200 block of Vega Street, officials said.

Officials believe he is wearing a grey and white striped long-sleeve button-down shirt with blue jeans.

Whitlow is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believe he could be in danger.

**Silver Alert**



GPPD is currently searching for a missing elderly. Donald Whitlow was last seen walking in the 2200 block of Vega Street.



Mr. Whitlow is wearing a gray/white long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/w0fqhsDW5o — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) August 4, 2020