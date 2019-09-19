Having the right shoes on your feet makes a world of difference. On Wednesday morning, the Grand Prairie Police Department made that difference at Bush Elementary School in Grand Prairie.
In a tweet from the department's account accompanied with photos, the department wrote:
"A new pair of shoes can help provide confidence to a child - confidence in the classroom, with their friends, and to pursue their dreams. Today, we humbly served students at Bush Elementary by replacing their old shoes with a new pair. This is a day we will not forget."
