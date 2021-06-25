Grand Prairie Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

According to police, Azari Ale Ruffin was last seen at her home in north Grand Prairie on June 20.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Grand Prairie Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Azari Ale Ruffin was last seen at her home in north Grand Prairie on June 20.

Ruffin is described as a Black female, standing at 5’0” and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ruffin was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray and white top, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about Ruffin is asked to call 911, the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700 or Missing Persons/Runaways Investigator Pahulu at 972-237-8751.