Grand Prairie officer of 22 years dies from COVID-19 complications, police say

The Grand Prairie Police Department said officer Andy MacDonald died Monday morning.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie officer died Monday morning of complications from COVID-19, police said.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said on Twitter that officer Andy MacDonald had been with the department since 1999.

"We will #NeverForget," the department tweeted.

It is with heavy hearts that we notify you of a fallen GPPD Officer.



Officer Andy MacDonald died this morning due to complications from COVID-19.



Andy faithfully served our Grand Prairie community since 1999.



We will #NeverForget, pic.twitter.com/Lv9J7aSlTO — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) October 18, 2021

Further details on MacDonald's career and life were not immediately released.

MacDonald is the latest in recent COVID-19 deaths among emergency responders and law enforcement throughout North Texas.

On Sunday, the Denton Police Department announced the death of detective Rodney Mooneyham, 52, after a "hard-fought battle" with COVID-19. He joined Denton police in November 2010 and became a detective in July 2017.

"Rodney was always smiling. Always willing to listen, he checked on his friends and coworkers regularly," Denton police said. "... Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all."

In September, Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas became the second officer to die of COVID-19 within the Dallas Police Department.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 18 announced the death of longtime deputy William "Howard" Gudgell to COVID-19.

And just a day before that, on Sept. 17, the Plano Police Department said a 29-year veteran, Lt. Earnest Oldham, died after complications from the virus.

Officials in Denton County said Roland Asebedo, who served as fire marshal and director of development and emergency services for the county, died from complications with COVID-19 on Sept. 13.