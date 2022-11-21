'Sworn in to protect the streets of heaven': Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai honored in funeral service

"Officer Brandon Tsai has now been officially sworn in to protect the streets of heaven," said Chief Daniel Scesney.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Brandon Tsai, the Grand Prairie police officer killed in a crash last week pursuing a suspect, was honored in a funeral service Monday.

"Mrs. Tsai, you did an outstanding job raising Brandon," an emotional Chief Daniel Scesney told Tsai's mother in front of the crowd.

Scesney revealed the fallen officer loved camping, shooting and driving.

"Fast cars, classic cars, unique cars," he added.

A handful of Tsai's favorites were parked in front of Gateway Church during the funeral service in his honor.

Tsai also loved food. Street tacos, Texas barbeque, sushi, dim sum, just to name a few.

"Most of us would bring one lunch... Brandon would bring three," joked friend and fellow officer Ilan Marhasin.

Tsai's sister, Staci Tsai, addressed his fellow officers from the stage.

"Please take care of yourselves," Staci said in tears. "Be safe and remember to always tell the people that you love that you love them. Every day."

Tsai's girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter also attended services Monday.

Tsai was helping raise the young girl, Scesny said.

"Kinsley would paint his fingernails," Scesny remembered fondly. "He’d even take a spin in Kinsley’s pink electric four-wheeler around the block."

Scesney also told the crowd Tsai spent Thanksgiving volunteering at homeless shelters, and revealed he saved a suicidal man's life last month when he talked him out of jumping off a bridge.

Tsai was laid to rest with the honors he deserved, Scesney said. That included the presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute, taps, a flyover, folding of the flag, bagpipes, the ''riderless horse" and final radio call.

Hundreds of Texas police officers from departments as far as Lubbock and Corpus Christi were in attendance as well.