Lawsuit: North Texas teacher called student 'dumb' N-word and stepped on him, counselor forced to resign for reporting it

The incident described in the lawsuit, which was filed last week, happened on May 18, 2022.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A counselor in the Grand Prairie Independent School District says she was forced to resign for reporting an incident in which a teacher allegedly called a student with special needs a "dumb" N-word, pulled a chair from beneath the student, and stepped on him, according to a Dallas County lawsuit.

The lawsuit did not say what school the incident happened at or how old the involved student was. It also did not name the teacher accused in the allegations.

District officials in response to the lawsuit said they were unaware of the lawsuit and that the counselor, Gabriana Clay-White, resigned on June 3, 2022. The district did not have more information on the situation.

Clay-White, the former counselor suing the district, was a guidance counselor who was asked to "assist a teacher with a student who had special needs," the lawsuit said.

When Clay-White asked the student what happened, the student said the teacher "took my chips and she's dumb," according to the lawsuit. The teacher then approached the student, the lawsuit said, and replied, "Oh I'm dumb?" before pulling the student's chair out from beneath them, causing the student to fall to the ground.

"The teacher then used racial slur toward the student saying 'only dumb [n-word] in this room is the one with the blue shirt who can’t read,'' the lawsuit said. "The student was wearing blue shirt and his learning disability is reading related."

The lawsuit said the teacher then pulled the student's chair from beneath them again. Clay-White intervened and took the student out of the classroom, as the student took a swing at the teacher.

The student missed, but fell to the ground, and the teacher then put her boot on the student's chest "and pushed down," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the teacher followed the student and the teacher into the hallway, telling the student, "The only b---- is your mom."

The next day, Clay-White reported the incident to school officials and then to Child Protective Services.

One day later, on May 20, 2022, Clay-White says she was called into a meeting with human resources to provide a third statement about what happened.

On June 2, 2022, human resources told Clay-White that she had violated the ethics code and could either resign or get fired, the lawsuit said. The counselor chose to "resign under duress," according to the lawsuit.

Clay-White is seeking damages, including back pay, in the lawsuit.