Grand Prairie indoor waterpark hosting 'Christmas in July' this weekend

The poolside winter wonderland lasts through Sunday, and plenty are getting into the holiday spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Triple digits in the dog days of summer has most looking for a place to cool off. Hundreds came out Friday to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark to enjoy a little pool time, and splash along some holiday cheer.

“It’s one of the most magical weekends of the year, Christmas in July, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Epic Waters Representative Michael Wampler.

It’s jingle all the way, even in July at the Grand Prairie indoor water park. The poolside winter wonderland lasts through Sunday, and plenty are getting into the holiday spirit

“It’s like the Fourth of July and Christmas, it’s so fun,” said 10-year-old Jeanette Gallargo.

Carmen Palmiero brought his family to the park and said he was surprised to see Santa’s chair at the entrance.

“I was just telling my wife about it you know, you get excited for Christmas when you hear it, like Christmas music…in the pool,” said Palmiero.

Those keeping it cool in the pool can enjoy everything from a holiday-themed acrobatic circus, to dance performances, letters to Santa, and frozen hot chocolate.

It’s also a jolly break from the heat under the pool’s UV protected dome, where the atmosphere looks especially merry and bright.