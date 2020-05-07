Grand Prairie fire emphasizes boating safety, social distancing for Independence Day

"This is anything but traditional," said Fire Chief Robert Fite. Lynn Creek Marina capacity capped at 50% for July Fourth.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The flags were out, the vehicles were streaming towards parking spaces near the marina, and boats were in the water.

Despite the appearance of a typical Independence Day on the sand beaches on Joe Pool Lake, experienced visitors say it was far from it.

Grand Prairie Fire Department Chief Robert Fite has been at Lynn Creek Marina on the nation's birthday for over a decade.

"This is anything but traditional," Fite said.

Fite and five other GPFD members have two boats at the marina with an annual emphasis on boating and firework safety.

Fite says that's still happening. But with COVID-19 spiking in Dallas County, reaching yet another daily high Saturday with 1,103 cases, he adds his eyes are also on social distancing.

"We got to be safe, we have a responsibility to our citizens and our visitors,” he said.

Capacity at the marina was capped at 50%, but Fite said Saturday afternoon attendance was well below that mark.

"We’re letting 1,000 cars in and seeing how the crowd looks, seeing how the social distancing looks," Fite said. "We look at the beach and then we may let more cars in.”

The caution was reflected in those who showed up for boating and cooking out. Most people arriving wore masks, despite it being muggy outdoors with temperature in the mid 90s.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order capping the size of outdoor gatherings at no more than 10, unless a county judge approved a gathering of a larger size.

Stephen Love, president of the DFW Hospital Council, reiterated Saturday the call for universal mask wearing, social distancing, effective hand hygiene and avoiding gatherings.

"Stay away from large groups," Love said. "All indications are, it's (cases) going to increase. We think we’re going to have quite a few COVID-19 patients in the next 2 to 3 weeks. We may well be into surge planning and surge implementation."