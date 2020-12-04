One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Gand Prairie, police said.

Grand Prairie Police said the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Hardrock Road when the driver, who was speeding, lost control of the car at the intersection of Hardrock Road and Trinity Boulevard. The car rolled several times. The car had four people in it. Three of them were taken to area hospitals by the Grand Prairie Fire Department and are believed to have minor injuries, police said.

One person was killed in the crash. Police did not say if the person was a passenger or the driver. Next of kin has been notified and the person's identity will be released soon from the Dallas County Medical examiner's Office.

Police are still investigating the crash, which is the fifth fatal accident in Grand Prairie in 2020.

More on WFAA:



