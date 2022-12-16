North Texas Army reservist who was arrested as AWOL released after two weeks confinement

"It was horrible. We've never experienced anything like this and pray to God we never have to again," said the soldier's mom, Deniece Hutcherson.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An Army reservist, arrested on Dec. 1, is back home with her family after spending two weeks in custody while the Army investigates the AWOL charge.

The AWOL charge against her led to an arrest at gunpoint in her Grand Prairie home.

Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams said she was breastfeeding her 1-year-old daughter, Journi, on the night U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police broke down her front door and arrested her.

Members of the Williams family captured the break-in and arrest on video.

The 20-year Army and Army Reserves veteran had been given transfer orders from the Grand Prairie Army Reserve center to a facility in Virginia. But with two children in high school in Grand Prairie and with medical issues that include treatment for PTSD, she was appealing that transfer order.

Her attorney said she had been given until Sept. 28 to report to the new location in Virginia. However, the human resources specialist continued to report to the Grand Prairie office until Nov. 14.

"And to put a gun to her forehead while she's nursing a baby. This is the most shocking and egregious abuse of power I have seen in 14 years of litigating military cases," attorney and military veteran Sean Timmons told WFAA on Monday.

"I think it was absolute absurd, and very reckless and very heartless," the soldier's mom, Deniece Hutcherson, said two days before Williams' eventual release. "It was horrible. We've never experienced anything like this and pray to God we never have to again."

For a week, Williams was held in the Kaufman County Jail and was later confined to base at Fort Sill, Okla.

But late Wednesday night, after two weeks in custody, the Iraq War veteran was released and allowed to return to her family, pending a hearing on her case.

U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith gave this statement:

"The Army Reserve dropped Sgt.1st Class Shantaya Williams from unit rolls according to law and regulation. Her command remained in contact with her while she was away from the unit and made several attempts to address her concerns. On Oct. 29, a deserter warrant for Williams was initiated after her chain of command confirmed her absence without leave for 60 days. On Nov. 30, the U.S. Marshals Service executed the warrant pursuant to USMS policies and regulations. On Dec. 10, the USMS transferred her to the custody of the U.S. Army Personnel Control Facility at Fort Sill, Okla. The Personnel Control Facility is responsible for the processing and disposition of absent without leave Soldiers returned to military control. Williams is presumed innocent until guilt is proven in a court-martial.

Williams completed all administrative requirements at Fort Sill's personnel control facility and was placed on leave to be with her family during the holidays. She is scheduled to return to Fort Sill on Jan. 9, 2023, and will continue to be provided due process under the law and treated and dignity and respect while she awaits disposition of her situation."

"My wife has been embarrassed, humiliated in the eyes of the public. And it needs to be rectified," the soldier's husband, Jack Williams, told WFAA. "She's emotionally hurt. She feels betrayed by something that she had dedicated her life to. It's just a horrible situation."