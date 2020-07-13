13-year-old driver crashed into pedestrians, killing 1, Grand Prairie police say

The boy was driving a 2008 Honda Civic "without parental consent," Grand Prairie police said.

Grand Prairie police said a 13-year-old boy was driving when he struck several pedestrians, killing one.

The boy was driving a 2008 Honda Civic "without parental consent" Sunday night on the westbound frontage road of State Highway 180. He didn't see two women and one man pushing strollers along the road, police said.

The Civic struck all of the pedestrians around 9:10 p.m.

Maria Ester Hernandez-Gonzalez, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital. A 1-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The children and two adults are expected to survive, police said.

Police did not release any additional information about the 13-year-old driver.