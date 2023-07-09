Missing teen last seen in Granbury on Tuesday, officials say

Miguel Rodriguez was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Weatherford Highway, according to officials.

GRANBURY, Texas — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued to alert residents about a missing boy that has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

Officials said Miguel Rodriguez, 14, was last seen in Granbury in the 5600 block of Weatherford Highway. That was at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Rodriguez is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Before he went missing, officials said the 14-year-old was wearing a red shirt that reads "Awesome Since 2009" with light blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Miguel Rodriguez's whereabout should call 911 or the Hood County Sheriff's Office at (817)579-3307.

ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Miguel Rodriguez from Granbury, TX, on 09/07/2023. pic.twitter.com/YZcvWkzYt0 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 7, 2023