Granbury High School's football field became a place of prayer and remembrance Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of students, friends and family members gathered with white balloons to remember two students who are sorely missed.

Oscar Rios, 18, and Julio Espinosa Guerrero, 17, drowned in a lake at Wheeler Branch Park near Glen Rose Monday.

"Friends have requested that we released white balloons as a sign of releasing them from this earth," said a voice over a loudspeaker.

Some of the balloons were covered in prayers and messages.

The two seniors were getting ready to graduate in a few weeks. Now their families are planning their funerals.

"We're broken, everybody's broken," said Obdulia "Bella" Espinosa, Espinosa-Guerrero's cousin.

Espinosa-Guerrero's family is remembering him as a hero. He died trying to save Rios when he saw his friend struggling to swim, but in the end, they both drowned, said Espinosa.

The two were swimming with friends for "senior skip day," an unofficial high school tradition, she added.

"(Julio) was such an athlete, he was a very good swimmer, and I think that's why he wanted to go back and help his friend," said Espinosa.

Espinosa-Guerrero was the oldest of four. He dreamed of going to college.

"He loved music, loved his family," said Espinosa.

Rios' family was too overwhelmed to do an interview, but shared a picture of him with News 8.

Both Rios and Espinosa-Guerrero were on the school's soccer team. The team planned to honor them at a private banquet Tuesday night.

The school said its focus is on helping students and staff heal. Extra guidance counselors were on hand Tuesday if needed.

A fund has been set at First National Bank in Granbury for Espinosa-Guerrero's funeral expenses.

Z-Hair Studio is also collecting donations for the families of both boys. The owner is friends of Espinosa-Guerrero's family.

