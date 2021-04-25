Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett arrested for DWI

Hulett was booked out of the Hood County jail after posting a $1,000 bond around noon Sunday, officials said.

GRANBURY, Texas — Grandbury Mayor Nin Hulett was arrested by the Hood County Sheriff's Office just after midnight Sunday on a class B misdemeanor DWI charge and booked into the Hood County jail, according to Hood County officials.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said the Granbury Police Department is handling the case.

Hulett was booked out of the Hood County jail after posting a $1,000 bond around noon Sunday, officials said.